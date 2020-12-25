Chief Minister Balochistan greets Christen Community on Christmas

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Friday greeted to Christian Community for celebration of Christmas and urged to include all those people belonged from christen community, in their happiness who could not afford to celebrate Christmas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Friday greeted to Christian Community for celebration of Christmas and urged to include all those people belonged from christen community, in their happiness who could not afford to celebrate Christmas.

In a statement, he said that the peace message of Hazrat Eisa (A.S) Jesus and tranquility needs to be disseminated in order to deal with the serious threats posed by terrorism and law and order around the world.

He said that the Christian community is utilizing all its capabilities to build and develop the country and the nation, which is commendable.

He said the government is ensuring the protection of the rights of all minorities in the province, including the Christian community.

The CM Balochistan said all communities inclduing the Christian community have full freedom of worship, which is unparalleled in the world.

He said the Christian community should share in the happiness of those who could not able to celebrate the Christmas and they would make special Prayers for Stability and Prosperity of the Nation in their worship.