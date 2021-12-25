UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Balochistan Greets Christian Community On Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 09:37 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan greets Christian community on Christmas

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community.

In a statement issued here, he said that Muslims share equal joys of the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas Day saying the whole world was facing serious threat in the form of terrorism and law and order situation.

"Jesus' message of peace and security needs to be spread to tackle the menace of terrorism", he said adding the Christian community was using all its capabilities for the development of the country.

The chief minister said that provincial government was ensuring protection of the rights of the minorities and the quota for minorities in jobs was being implemented.

He said all minorities have full freedom to worship their churches in the province.

Bizenjo said that all segments of the society shall have to work collectively for the sake of safety and eternity of the humanity.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister World Law And Order Christmas Muslim Christian All Government Share Jobs

Recent Stories

Portugal says Omicron dominant, infections rising

Portugal says Omicron dominant, infections rising

41 seconds ago
 22nd Fazza Championship for Youlah moves to the qu ..

22nd Fazza Championship for Youlah moves to the quarterfinal round

23 minutes ago
 German Arms Exports Hit $10Bln High During Merkel' ..

German Arms Exports Hit $10Bln High During Merkel's Final Days in Office - Repor ..

44 seconds ago
 Rally takes out to celebrate birth anniversary of ..

Rally takes out to celebrate birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

46 seconds ago
 Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Off Tonga's Coast - ..

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Off Tonga's Coast - US Geological Survey

47 seconds ago
 Social welfare dept organizes Christmas events

Social welfare dept organizes Christmas events

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.