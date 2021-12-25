Chief Minister Balochistan greets Christian community on Christmas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community.

In a statement issued here, he said that Muslims share equal joys of the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas Day saying the whole world was facing serious threat in the form of terrorism and law and order situation.

"Jesus' message of peace and security needs to be spread to tackle the menace of terrorism", he said adding the Christian community was using all its capabilities for the development of the country.

The chief minister said that provincial government was ensuring protection of the rights of the minorities and the quota for minorities in jobs was being implemented.

He said all minorities have full freedom to worship their churches in the province.

Bizenjo said that all segments of the society shall have to work collectively for the sake of safety and eternity of the humanity.