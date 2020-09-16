Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates Trade Terminal at Pak-Afghan border

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday said that the provincial government was making comprehensive plan to promote economic activities in the province for welfare of public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday said that the provincial government was making comprehensive plan to promote economic activities in the province for welfare of public.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Trade Terminal at Pak-Afghan Border near Bodini area of Balochistan.

Chief Minister said business activities would be increased from establishment of Trade Terminal despite it could create job opportunities for people in the area.

He also urged Chamber of Commerce's representatives to play their key role to maintain good relation with Afghanistan's traders in order to bring Afghan people towards business activities so that they would take this beneficial of economic trade.

"The target of development process could not be achieved due to poor planning and lack of proper strategy in the past", he said saying that if resources were properly used in the past, the condition of the province would have been much better today.

"We have to put the interests of the people first in decision making and make decisions that will address the mistakes of the past, Kamal noted.

Jam Kamal said that all parties should work together to move the development process and mutual trust was essential for forwarding of growth schemes, saying we have to strengthen the people's confidence in the development process through our initiatives.

He disclosed the biggest problem in Balochistan was the lack of communication which was an obstacle in the advance process.

"I am paying special attention on road construction, expansion and repair projects for which huge funds have been allocated, he said.

The CM mentioned last year two and a half thousand kilometres of roads were constructed while this year three thousand kilometres of roads were being built from which trader to be taken advantages.

He said that implementation of projects for setting up of trade terminals and border markets in the border areas of the province would create employment opportunities and increase economic activities.

He further stated in the last two years, a number of development schemes had been started and some of them were completed which credit goes to provincial, central governments, Pakistan Army and FC.

He also congratulated to the Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff and the Armed Forces for cooperating with provincial government in development of the province saying we were jointly playing our role for the progress of Balochistan.

When such projects start in other border areas, the people here will be able to get the basic necessities of life, he said adding that for many years we have been listening to the western route of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which has been practically focused for interest of Balochistan by the present Federal government and thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan for this regard.

He said that when the Rs 400 billion western route project would go through Zhob, Quetta, Chaman to Gwadar and Karachi, it will bring development and prosperity in the areas.

He said that FC Balochistan North playing the role of vanguard which has implemented this project in the form of Bodini Terminal and the provincial government has done its utmost efforts for the success of this project.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal, while paying tributes to the services of Pakistan Army and FC, said that they would work tirelessly day and night to secure the country's border. Jam Kamal said that the installation of the fence has significantly reduced the incidence of terrorism in the country and Balochistan.

Ministers Mir Zia Langu, Matha Khan Kakar, Member Provincial Assembly Maulvi Noorullah, IGFC Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion while a large number of tribal elders from the area attended the function.