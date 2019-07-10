Chief Minister Balochistan instructs all DCs to submit reports of districts' doctors attendance in 48 hours

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday directed all deputy commissioners to submit report regarding presence of specialist doctors deployed in respective districts of Balochistan within 48 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday directed all deputy commissioners to submit report regarding presence of specialist doctors deployed in respective districts of Balochistan within 48 hours.

Health Department has deployed specialist doctors in province's district headquarters hospitals in light of special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, said press release issued here.

Chief Minister seeks reports of expert doctors to review their attendance and appointment of doctors in respective areas, aiming to enhance district headquarters hospital performances for provision better healthcare facilities to public at their doorsteps in the areas of province. Action will be taken against absent doctors in the light of reports.