Chief Minister Balochistan instructs for ensuring care of saplings in province

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Monday instructed concerned department that practical steps should be taken to ensure maintenance and development of saplings in respective areas of province because trees have resources of creating pure air and decreasing pollution

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Monday instructed concerned department that practical steps should be taken to ensure maintenance and development of saplings in respective areas of province because trees have resources of creating pure air and decreasing pollution.

giving this instruction while he formally inaugurating Plant for Pakistan Day and Plantation Campaign by planting a blue pine sapling at CM Secretariat on Monday.

On the occasion, the Forest Department's official informed the Chief Minister that spring planting campaign has been initiated all over the province, saying 4 million trees of target of planting have been set up for current year in the Tree plantation drive of 2020 in which 2.1 million would be planted under the billion Tsunami Project and about 1 million trees to be planted under the Non-Development Program.

The Chief Minister was also briefed that one lakh sapling have been planted in a day from initiating of Plant for Pakistan Day and 1.

6 million trees had been planted during last eight month in province's dimensions.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan instructed relevant sector for ensuring maintenance and development of planted trees in order to decline air pollution from the areas with improvement of trees.

He said in this regard, collaboration of Pakistan Army, police, Levies Force, and Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) would be achieved for ensuring gaining of target of tree plantation in ongoing campaign in order to cope climate challenges.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan also stressed public that they should take part in the tree plantation campaign despite they would play their key role for protection of plants in respective areas, because trees were resources of beatification of earth which were also essential for human health.