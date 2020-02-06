UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan Instructs To Prepare Master Plan For Hanna Lake

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Thursday directed officials concerned to prepare master plan for Hanna Lake in order to provide facilities of tourist place to local people despite attention of other provinces of country's people would be gained for visiting the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Thursday directed officials concerned to prepare master plan for Hanna Lake in order to provide facilities of tourist place to local people despite attention of other provinces of country's people would be gained for visiting the area.

He expressed these views while inspecting Hanna Lake while the Chief Minister was accompanied by cabinet members, said a press release issued here.

CM instructed Secretary Communication and Deputy Commissioner to make comprehensive development plan of the area through consultation of residential for interest of same area.

He lamented over insanitary situation of Hanna Lake, saying though Hannah Lake was a popular tourist area at the national level while there was no cleanness along with other problems in the area which needed to be improved on immediately basis for increasing its natural beatification for taking attention of people.

"Water level of Hanna Lake was increased from recently receiving heavy rain and snowfall and a large number of tourists are expected to visit the area in the summer", he marked, adding therefore, relevant department would set up joint plan for development of Hanna Lake.

Chief Minister also met local people in pleasant environment.

