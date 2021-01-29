Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan asks provincial secretaries to finalize inclusive agenda for next CCI

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has asked the provincial secretaries to finalize an inclusive agenda encompassing major issues of the province to present its position at the next meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has asked the provincial secretaries to finalize an inclusive agenda encompassing major issues of the province to present its position at the next meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI).

Chairing a high-level meeting on the other day, he said a calculated and calibrated stance of the province pertaining to gas, oil and energy related agendas should be maintained at the next CCI.

The CM also directed the concerned secretaries to keep all the legal and technical aspects under consideration while finalizing the provincial agenda for the 44th meeting of CCI.

He said it was imperative to better protect rights of the province.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to the CM, Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination, Secretary Higher education, Secretary Population Welfare, Special Secretary Finance, Director General Public Relations and other concerned officials.