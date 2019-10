Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed progress on ongoing development projects in the province

The meeting also discussed political matters. Prime Minister's SpecialAssistant Naeem ul Haq was also present.