Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan takes notice of Congo Virus reports

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan took notice of the reports of Congo Virus and directed the concerned authorities to take measures on emergency basis to prevent Congo Virus to ensure protection of public lives from such diseases in the area.

He also asked the Livestock and Health Department to analyze the situation and submit reports in this regard, said a press release issued here Monday.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Chief Secretary Balochistan to take all possible steps to ensure better provision of treatment facilities to the patients of Congo virus with medical test and setting up of special wards for such patients.

However, the cases of Congo virus attacks are on rise in Balochistan with three more suspected patients admitted in Fatima Jinnah Hospital.