Chief Minister Balochistan laid network of uplift projects in province: MPA Laila

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Balochistan, Laila Tareen on Tuesday said provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister, Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan has laid a network of development projects across the province.

In a visit to inspect approved projects of Harnai district, she said after completion these projects would be helpful to remove backwardness of the province.

She said they were trying to approve more funds from the Federal and provincial government for the construction of Harnai-Quetta Highway.

She regretted that the collective problems and development of the people of Harnai district were ignored in past due to which Harnai district was facing severe problems.

Central Leader, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Malik Meharullah Khan Tareen, organizer BAP Harnai district, Malik Rohullah Khan Tareen, officers of various departments, party workers and others were also present on the occasion.