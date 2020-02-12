UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan Lays Foundation Stone Of Samungli Flyover

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:12 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan lays foundation stone of Samungli Flyover

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said completion of ongoing communication projects would be opened new era of progress in province while in this regard, works of construction projects from Gwadar to Kohlu were underway for provision of transportation facilities to masses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said completion of ongoing communication projects would be opened new era of progress in province while in this regard, works of construction projects from Gwadar to Kohlu were underway for provision of transportation facilities to masses.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony to lay foundation stone of Samungli Flyover project here in Quetta. Provincial ministers and member of provincial assembly (MPAs), Air Vice Marshal, Ghulam Abbas Guhmman and other Senior Officials were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister said there was development process in the area where common people could get beneficial and completion of Samungli Flyover projects would provide better facilities of transportation to people of nearby areas.

"Progress of Balochistan and peace are significant and provincial government will need cooperation of security forces for completion of development processes", he said adding work of uplift projects was also expedited due to improving of law and order situation in Balochistan.

He said Samungli Air Base was important for defense of country's borders as well as its unique location and attractive landscapes which was also significant for Balochistan and appreciated efforts of Air Base in this regard.

Earlier, Base Commander Air Commodore Zubair Ahmed briefed the Chief Minister Balochistan regarding same project and said Samungli Flyover scheme was worth of Rs 260 million which would be completed till June 2021.

