Chief Minister Balochistan Leads Province In Right Direction : Bushra

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:25 AM

Chief Minister Balochistan leads province in right direction : Bushra

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary and Chairman Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind Wednesday said provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister was moving in the right direction toward stability.

Talking to APP, she said incumbent regime was paying special attention to health, education and other sectors and its positive results would be appeared soon in the province.

"The provincial government is pursuing a policy of giving equal development to all the districts including Constituencies of opposition leaders in the province aimed to remove backwardness from the area", she added.

The QDA chairman said that taking steps on priority basis for the solution of people's problems and timely completion of development projects would significantly improve the living standards of the people which would lead the province on the path of development.

She further noted the provincial government was using all possible resources to promote tourism and making tourist destinations attractive in the province.

Apart from providing recreational facilities to the people, there would be a vital increase in economic activities in the province, she said, adding development and promotion of the tourism sector would also improve the economic situation of the province and bring in significant foreign exchange.

