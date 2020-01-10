Chief Minister Balochistan, ministers condemn Quetta blast

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Friday strongly condemned the blast and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives of 14 persons and prayed for early recovery of the injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Friday strongly condemned the blast and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives of 14 persons and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said terrorists again wanted to disturb the peace in province, but they would not be succeed in their nefarious designs. Those, who targeting the innocent people, would be brought to justice, he vowed.

"Such cowardly attacks could not down the morale of the security forces and citizens, who are standing shoulder to shoulder", he said.

Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to take measures to make comprehensive security plan after reviewing security steps in order to ensure protection of people in their respective areas and also instructed the Health Secretary to ensure best treatment facilities to the injured.

Meanwhile, Provincial ministers Mir Zia Ullah Longove and Saleem Khosa, Adviser for Livestock Mitha Khan, Adviser for education Muhammad Khan Lehri, and Balochistan Government's Spokesman Liaqat Shahwani and others strongly condemned the blast.

Mir Zia Ullah talking to media after the incident said terrorist was trying to deteriorate law and order situation once again in Balochisntan which had been improved through a security forces of precious lives of sacrifices and citizens, enemies of country nefarious design would be foiled for maintaining peace.