Chief Minister Balochistan, ministers condole death of Commissioner Makran Division

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Balochistan along with provincial ministers expressed their deep sorrow over death of Commissioner Division Makran retired Caption Tariq Zehri along with three others in ahead on collision between a car and a pick up carrying patrol on Thursday night.

Chief Minister paid rich tribute to Commissioner Makran Division on his services and said Capetian Tariq Zahri was industrious and honest officer and his services would always be remembered in a province, said press release issued here on Friday.

He expressed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace forth departed soul and patience for the family to bear this with fortitude.

Provincial Ministers including ZiaUllah Longove, Mir Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali and former Chief Minister Balochistan Sanullah Khan Zehri also extended their condolences on death of Commissioner Makran Division Captain Tariq Zehri and expressed empathies to bereave the family in their separate condolences statement.

They also paid homage to Commissioner Makaran Division Captain Tariq Zehri on his diligent services in the area.

However, Commissioner Makran Division Tariq Zehri among four burnt to death and another receiving burn injuries in ahead on collision between car and pick-up carrying Iranian petrol in Bencha area of Kalat district on late Thursday night.