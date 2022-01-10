UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Condoles Over Death Of Nawaz's Brother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condoles over death of Nawaz's brother

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his sorrow over the death of Mir Jailani Baloch who was brother of Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahmed Nawaz Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his sorrow over the death of Mir Jailani Baloch who was brother of Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahmed Nawaz Baloch.

In a condolence massage issue here on Monday, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

