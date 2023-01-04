Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approves one time discount of HWFP

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approved a one-time discount in the Hawkers Welfare Fund Policy (HWFP) 2020 established to solve the financial problems faced by the hawkers on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approved a one-time discount in the Hawkers Welfare Fund Policy (HWFP) 2020 established to solve the financial problems faced by the hawkers on Wednesday.

It should be noted that the Chief Minister gave this approval on a summary sent by the Information Department.

A meeting of the Hawkers' Welfare Fund Committee was held under the chairmanship of the Director General of the Public Relations Department to obtain a one-time exemption from the policy.

In the context of which, on the recommendation of the committee, a one-time exception to the policy was approved by the Chief Minister, by which 13 hawkers will be able to issue grants for death, marriage and illness.