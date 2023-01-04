Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo terms ex CJ BHC martyr for being victim of terrorism

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has termed former Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Muhammad Noor Muskanzai martyr for being victim of terrorism in Kharan district on 14 October 2022 on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has termed former Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Muhammad Noor Muskanzai martyr for being victim of terrorism in Kharan district on 14 October 2022 on Wednesday.

He also approved to provide all support to the bereaved family under the official policy.