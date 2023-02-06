Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo inaugurates e-complaint cell

UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo formally inaugurated the e-complaint cell established in the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo formally inaugurated the e-complaint cell established in the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Monday.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nasrullah Khan Zeray, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Imran Gachki and Secretary S&GAD Babar Khan were also present on this occasion.

In the briefing, it was said that initially, the department of Health, education, Municipalities and Home Department had been included in the complaint cell. Any public complaint would be updated to the concerned departments on their own system as soon as the CM's e-cell complaint was received on which timely action can be taken.

Along with this, the person registering the complaint will also be able to provide information related to the respective complaint filed, while apart from this, the complaint forms submitted in manual form will be updated on the e-complaint cell, a concerned official said in the briefing.

In the briefing, it was said that later, other provincial departments will also be included in the e-complaint cell, including the mobile application.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Chief Minister's office was a public office and it was our effort to redress the public grievances as soon as possible and solve the problems of the people.

He said that the purpose of setting up the e-complaint cell was to take timely action on public complaints and resolve these complaints immediately and in manual mode, the complaints received by the Chief Minister Secretariat would also be updated in this cell.

He has given a message to the people to register their complaints on the e-complaint cell so that it could be acted upon in a timely manner.

