Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Condoles Over Death Of Marree's Wife

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday expressed his grief over the death of the wife of senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Wadira Shireen Marree.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

