UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Felicitates Hindu Community On Holi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo felicitates Hindu community on Holi

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi festival In a message on the occasion, the chief minister said that the festival of Holi was the day of victory of truth and truth for Hindus and the use of colors in it was a symbol of the arrival of spring saying that the Hindu community settled in Balochistan for centuries has become a part of our traditions and culture

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi festival In a message on the occasion, the chief minister said that the festival of Holi was the day of victory of truth and truth for Hindus and the use of colors in it was a symbol of the arrival of spring saying that the Hindu community settled in Balochistan for centuries has become a part of our traditions and culture.

The minorities in Balochistan have full religious freedom and full and equal rights, he said adding, the Hindu community has always played an important role in the development of Pakistan and Balochistan.

He said that the religion of islam guaranteed the protection of the rights of people belonging to all religions and their religious freedom.

Bizenjo said that the provincial government has also ensured the protection of temples and gurdwaras across the province by taking special measures for the protection of minorities.

Minorities are being given all the rights with full religious freedom and protection is being provided to the ancient religious places belonging to the Hindu religion settled in Balochistan, he said.

He said that there was an ancient Hindu place of worship like Hinglaj Mata Mandir in Balochistan until today, the Hindu community was performing all its religious rituals with complete freedom.

People from all over the country and abroad come to Hanglaj Mata Mandir, all the people of Balochistan, regardless of color, race and religion, respect all their ancient traditions, he noted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister All From Government Race

Recent Stories

Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces L ..

Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt

11 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

20 minutes ago
 PAC urges politicians not to criticize national in ..

PAC urges politicians not to criticize national institutions

35 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismisses plea against ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismisses plea against Aurat March

36 seconds ago
 Police conduct raid on Sheesha Center, six held

Police conduct raid on Sheesha Center, six held

38 seconds ago
 All parties should sit together for political stab ..

All parties should sit together for political stability, improvement of economy: ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.