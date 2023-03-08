Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo felicitates Hindu community on Holi

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi festival In a message on the occasion, the chief minister said that the festival of Holi was the day of victory of truth and truth for Hindus and the use of colors in it was a symbol of the arrival of spring saying that the Hindu community settled in Balochistan for centuries has become a part of our traditions and culture

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi festival In a message on the occasion, the chief minister said that the festival of Holi was the day of victory of truth and truth for Hindus and the use of colors in it was a symbol of the arrival of spring saying that the Hindu community settled in Balochistan for centuries has become a part of our traditions and culture.

The minorities in Balochistan have full religious freedom and full and equal rights, he said adding, the Hindu community has always played an important role in the development of Pakistan and Balochistan.

He said that the religion of islam guaranteed the protection of the rights of people belonging to all religions and their religious freedom.

Bizenjo said that the provincial government has also ensured the protection of temples and gurdwaras across the province by taking special measures for the protection of minorities.

Minorities are being given all the rights with full religious freedom and protection is being provided to the ancient religious places belonging to the Hindu religion settled in Balochistan, he said.

He said that there was an ancient Hindu place of worship like Hinglaj Mata Mandir in Balochistan until today, the Hindu community was performing all its religious rituals with complete freedom.

People from all over the country and abroad come to Hanglaj Mata Mandir, all the people of Balochistan, regardless of color, race and religion, respect all their ancient traditions, he noted.