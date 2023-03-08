Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo reaches Gwadar on 3-day official visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has reached Gwadar on a three-day official visit on Wednesday, where he would inaugurate and inspect various development projects during his visit.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has reached Gwadar on a three-day official visit on Wednesday, where he would inaugurate and inspect various development projects during his visit.

The chief minister would also hold meetings with local fishermen and other various delegations.

Besides, he would also preside over a high-level meeting related to law and order and development issues.

Provincial Ministers Mir Ziaullah Langu, Abdul Rasheed Baloch and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Hamal Kalmati are also accompanying the chief minister.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili and secretaries of various provincial departments are also present in Gwadar.