Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for improving education in Gwadar

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that the present government was planning for a development package to improve the education system, health infrastructure, highway connectivity, fisheries, water and electricity in Gwadar district under implementation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that the present government was planning for a development package to improve the education system, health infrastructure, highway connectivity, fisheries, water and electricity in Gwadar district under implementation.

He expressed these views while talking to the people who came from different areas in Gwadar.

The CM said that it was implementing various projects to provide maximum facilities to people in the areas, while Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Hospital had been handed over to regular Indus Hospital, which was the addition of a new chapter in the health sector.

"Indus Hospital has a high and standard reputation in the field of social service and health in the country, now all the high quality and modern treatment facilities of Indus Hospital Karachi are available free of cost in GD Hospital Gwadar, "he said.

He said that this treatment facility was the first and only hospital of its kind in Balochistan where the best doctors and paramedical staff of Karachi were available for round-the-clock service with modern medical equipment.

The CM said that the work on the new building of District Headquarters Hospital Mir Abdul Ghafoor Kalamati Government Teaching Hospital was also going on rapidly, as soon as the building of Omani Grant Hospital Pasni was completed, doctors and paramedical staff have also been appointed there and OPD was started to provide healthcare public health care which was a long-standing demand of the people of Pisni.

He said that hefty funds were allocated including Rs 700 million for the construction and repair of classrooms for students under the development package, 10 million for the construction of Boys Intermediate College in Pashkan, 140 million for the construction of multi-purpose halls and libraries, 365 million for improving basic health units and regional health centers in the health facility system in Gwadar, Rs 380 million for the availability of clean drinking water, water lines, water supply schemes, water tanks and Rs 75 million for construction and maintenance of new playgrounds besides to upgrade the fisheries setup.

He said that the provincial government was also developing two fish harbors at Ormara and Jiwani. 900 million for the construction of highways connecting Makran Coastal Highway to several villages in Gwadar, Rs,700 million for connecting highways from M8 to villages, Coastal Highway and Kanda sol in order to improve highway infrastructure. 155 million for the inter highway, Rs 75 million for the road between Dagro Nagore and Adam Bazar were kept for these project. .

Member Provincial Assembly Mir Hamal Kalmati said that the government was spending 250 million rupees only for Gwadar city.

He said that the government was also spending on the minorities and in this context 13 million rupees have been allocated for the construction of the boundary wall to meet the demand of the Hindu community.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was given a detailed briefing by Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Izzat Nazir Baloch regarding the ongoing development projects in Gwadar district.

Provincial Minister of Public Health Engineering Abdul Rasheed Dashti and Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu were also present on this occasion.