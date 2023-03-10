UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo For Improving Education In Gwadar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for improving education in Gwadar

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that the present government was planning for a development package to improve the education system, health infrastructure, highway connectivity, fisheries, water and electricity in Gwadar district under implementation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that the present government was planning for a development package to improve the education system, health infrastructure, highway connectivity, fisheries, water and electricity in Gwadar district under implementation.

He expressed these views while talking to the people who came from different areas in Gwadar.

The CM said that it was implementing various projects to provide maximum facilities to people in the areas, while Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Hospital had been handed over to regular Indus Hospital, which was the addition of a new chapter in the health sector.

"Indus Hospital has a high and standard reputation in the field of social service and health in the country, now all the high quality and modern treatment facilities of Indus Hospital Karachi are available free of cost in GD Hospital Gwadar, "he said.

He said that this treatment facility was the first and only hospital of its kind in Balochistan where the best doctors and paramedical staff of Karachi were available for round-the-clock service with modern medical equipment.

The CM said that the work on the new building of District Headquarters Hospital Mir Abdul Ghafoor Kalamati Government Teaching Hospital was also going on rapidly, as soon as the building of Omani Grant Hospital Pasni was completed, doctors and paramedical staff have also been appointed there and OPD was started to provide healthcare public health care which was a long-standing demand of the people of Pisni.

He said that hefty funds were allocated including Rs 700 million for the construction and repair of classrooms for students under the development package, 10 million for the construction of Boys Intermediate College in Pashkan, 140 million for the construction of multi-purpose halls and libraries, 365 million for improving basic health units and regional health centers in the health facility system in Gwadar, Rs 380 million for the availability of clean drinking water, water lines, water supply schemes, water tanks and Rs 75 million for construction and maintenance of new playgrounds besides to upgrade the fisheries setup.

He said that the provincial government was also developing two fish harbors at Ormara and Jiwani. 900 million for the construction of highways connecting Makran Coastal Highway to several villages in Gwadar, Rs,700 million for connecting highways from M8 to villages, Coastal Highway and Kanda sol in order to improve highway infrastructure. 155 million for the inter highway, Rs 75 million for the road between Dagro Nagore and Adam Bazar were kept for these project. .

Member Provincial Assembly Mir Hamal Kalmati said that the government was spending 250 million rupees only for Gwadar city.

He said that the government was also spending on the minorities and in this context 13 million rupees have been allocated for the construction of the boundary wall to meet the demand of the Hindu community.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was given a detailed briefing by Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Izzat Nazir Baloch regarding the ongoing development projects in Gwadar district.

Provincial Minister of Public Health Engineering Abdul Rasheed Dashti and Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Chief Minister Electricity Education Water Provincial Assembly Road Gwadar Pasni All From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.