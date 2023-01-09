Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo approves Health Cards for fishermen

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Monday approved the issuance of health cards for fishermen registered with the Department of Fisheries and Coastal Development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Monday approved the issuance of health cards for fishermen registered with the Department of Fisheries and Coastal Development.

The Chief Minister gave this approval on a summary sent to his office by the Department of Fisheries and Coastal Development, government of Balochistan.

It may be mentioned here that the number of fishermen registered with the Department of Fisheries is 89886.

As per details shared by the spokesperson of Balochsitan government, In the first phase, health cards will be issued to the fishermen of Gwadar and in the second phase, the fishermen of Lasbela and Hub districts.

"With the approval of the health card, it will be possible to resolve the medical problems and difficulties of the fishermen associated with the coastal belt," said the spokesperson of Balochistan government .