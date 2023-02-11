Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quduus Bizenjo review committee on 18th Amendment

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quduus Bizenjo has formed a review committee on the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The review committee has been formed to ensure the implementation of the 18the Constitutional Amendment and review the progress made so far on the devolution plan, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

It said that the high-powered committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli.

The Chief Minister Balochistan made this decision on the summary sent by the Department of Inter-Provincial Coordination Balochistan. The high-powered committee will submit its recommendations to the Chief Minister within one month, it further read.