Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal grieves on loss lives in aircraft crash

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal on Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Rawalpindi aircraft crash

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal on Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Rawalpindi aircraft crash.

He expressed condolence and prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incident, said press release issued here.

Chief Minister said provincial government equally shared the grief of martyrs' families.