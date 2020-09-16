UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Directs For Provision Facilities To Candidates In Test Centers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:23 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan directs for provision facilities to candidates in test centers

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday instructed Inspector General of Police to provide all facilities to candidates in conducting test centers for applying on vacant police posts in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday instructed Inspector General of Police to provide all facilities to candidates in conducting test centers for applying on vacant police posts in the province.

He said it was the prime responsibility of the government to provide facilities to people for getting employments.

According to a statement issued by Balochistan Chief Minister's Spokesman, Jam Kamal directed IGP Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt that tests center would not be conducted at divisional headquarters due to coronavirus situation.

Chief Minister said special care should be taken for the convenience of candidates who had submitted their applications for recruitment of vacant police posts.

Balochistan Chief Minister Police All Government Coronavirus

