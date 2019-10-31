Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Qasim Suri,ministers expresses grief over Train incident

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and provincial ministers on Thursday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in a fire incident of Tezgam Express train in Rahim Yar Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and provincial ministers on Thursday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in a fire incident of Tezgam Express train in Rahim Yar Khan.

In their separate condolence massages issued here,Chief Minister Balochistan along with Deputy Speaker National Assembly and provincial minister including ZiaUllah Longove, Mir Saleem Khosa, Haji Mith Khan, Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar, Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai and Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved families to bear this loss with equanimity for early recovery of the injured victims.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan also lauded rescue team,other various organizations and security forces including especially Pakistan Army for reaching the incident spot timely to launch effective rescue operation and evacuate the victims from the train.