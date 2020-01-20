UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Took Notice Of Flour Crisis In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:37 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan took notice of flour crisis in Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday took notice of flour crisis and wheat across province while directed all commissioner division along with deputy commissioners to ensure provision of flour at districts level to people on official control price list

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday took notice of flour crisis and wheat across province while directed all commissioner division along with deputy commissioners to ensure provision of flour at districts level to people on official control price list.

He said stern action would be taken against those responsible persons and poachers who were involved in artificial producing shortage of wheat and flour to earn illegal amounts for themselves.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan said food Department should take measures to provide available wheat to flour mills in order to reduce shortage of flour in respective areas of province. He directed local administrations to ensure strict checking to overcome smuggling of flour and wheat on Primary basis for interest of people.

The Chief Minister also instructed consult department to monitor all main markets to ensure price list of goods including flour in order to provide facilities to common men in the areas, saying it was also responsibility of sector to play its key role to decrease inflation of weekly in the areas through maintaining proper checking of price list in the areas.

He said legal action must be taken against profiteers who were selling goods to people on double prices which caused inflation in the areas, saying that no compromise would be made on official price list.

According to Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani, crackdown operation has been launched against those mafia that they were creating crisis of flour in respective areas of Balochistan.

He said practical measures were underway to control shortage of flour and in this regard, more than 25, 0000 sacks of wheat would be brought to Balochistan from foreign country in few days.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Chief Minister Price Market All From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

New salary scheme for Dubai Government employees

10 minutes ago

ADNOC, Eni sign strategic framework agreement on C ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Buhais Geology Park

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi, Dubai banks provide facilities worth AE ..

11 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi participates in 28th New Delhi World ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to provide 50 scholarsh ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.