Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Pledges To Facilitate Masses

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 05:04 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan instructed Director General Gwadar Development Authority (DG,GDA) and Deputy Commissioner to ensure for addressing public issues regarding Gwadar's Old Town in order to facilitate them and to remove their reservations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan instructed Director General Gwadar Development Authority (DG,GDA) and Deputy Commissioner to ensure for addressing public issues regarding Gwadar's Old Town in order to facilitate them and to remove their reservations.

He said it was top priority of provincial government to ensure Gwadar development and addressing problems of locals, Chief Minister Balochistan expressed these views while talking locals in Gwadar during his visit on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Mir Jam Kamal Khan assured the locals that provincial government would take all possible measures to provide basic facilities to masses at their doorsteps.

He also instructed Director General Gwadar Development Authority (DG-GDA) and Deputy Commissioner to ensure addressing of public issues regarding Gwadar's Old Town.

Chief Minister also visited Guzrwan Ward, listened the problems of fisheries. He assured them that irrigation system of their areas would be improved for welfare of the public.

