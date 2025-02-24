Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti Takes Notice Of Hub Rind Market Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 10:04 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind on Monday said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has taken strict notice of the incident Hub Rind Market and has sought an immediate report from the IG Police Balochistan.
Expressing his deep sorrow over the tragic incident that took place in Hub Rind Market, Shahid Rind said that the Chief Minister has directed that special teams be formed to arrest those accused involved in the incident and bring them to justice as soon as possible.
In a statement issued here, he said that the CM has expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs and assured that the government would fulfill all the requirements of justice and those responsible would be severely punished according to the law.
He said that the Balochistan government is taking all possible steps to protect the lives and property of the people and no one would be allowed to disturb the peace of the province. He said that the protection of the lives and property of the people will be ensured at all costs.
