Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti announces to name new faculty after martyr Prof Nazma Talib at Govt Girls College

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, announced the establishment of a faculty named after Martyr Professor Nazma Talib at the Government Girls Postgraduate College, Quetta.

"Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of education and peace in Balochistan are the pride of the nation, and their sacrifices will be remembered forever, he said while addressing the first BS Convocation at the college on Monday, where gold medals and degrees were awarded to top-performing students.

The chief minister also announced the provision of 500 laptops to the teaching staff and students of the college.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that no society can progress without educating its women. He highlighted that islam has also stressed the importance of education without gender discrimination. He noted that currently, five women serve as Deputy Commissioners and one as Assistant Commissioner in Balochistan, proving that women are equally capable as men in utilizing their talents.

The chief minister stressed the importance of girls' education, stating that an educated mother lays the foundation for an enlightened and developed family.

He mentioned the launch of the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program for the first time in the history of Balochistan, under which the provincial government will cover the 16-year education expenses for the top 10 students, both male and female, from each district who secure top positions in the Matric exams under the Balochistan board.

Additionally, students pursuing PhDs in any science subject from Balochistan will be provided fully funded scholarships at 200 top universities worldwide.

He advised the students to work with dedication in their pursuit of knowledge and to serve Pakistan and its people in whichever field they choose.

He emphasized the importance of unconditional loyalty to the country, stating that history has shown that those loyal to Pakistan have always been honored, while those who betrayed it faced disgrace.

The chief minister also paid tribute to Professor Raheela Ramzan, the retiring principal of the college, for her long-standing educational services, stating that her efforts to eradicate illiteracy and promote education in Balochistan will be remembered in golden words.

In her address, Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani highlighted the special attention the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bugti, is giving to education and health sectors.

She mentioned that for the first time in the history of Balochistan, Rs. 26 billion have been allocated for education. She assured that the efforts to improve education in the province will benefit the people of Balochistan.

In her speech, the college's principal, Professor Raheela Ramzan, noted that this was the first convocation in the college's 70-year history, during which degrees were awarded to 400 BS students.

