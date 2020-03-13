Chief Minister Balochistan orders to ban entry of outsiders in official sectors against corona virus

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Friday has issued directives to ban on entry of unemployment and outsiders in official departments in order to control spread of coronavirus.

Department of S&GAD issued this order of Chief Minister Balochistan that Balochistan Civil Secretariat's employees have allowed to enter the Civil Secretary and entering of unemployment and outsiders persons will be banned in the officials' department including Civil Secretariat for preventive precautionary steps against the virus.

While unrelated persons could not meat to prisons at jails across province in view of preventive measures of corona virus, only one person to be allowed to stay with patient for caring in respective hospitals, it further said.

In all departments and institutions, administrators, commissioners and deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure the implementation of the advisory.