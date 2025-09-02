Open Menu

Chief Minister Balochistan Pays Tribute To Late Asif Khan Sanjrani

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 05:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Asif khan sanjrani, father of former Chairman Senate and current Member of Balochistan Assembly Mir Sadiq Khan Sanjrani

In his condolence statement, the Chief Minister said that the late Asif Khan Sanjrani was a noble and compassionate man who always cared for the underprivileged.

He prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and extended heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved family.

