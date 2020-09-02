Chief Minister Balochistan reviewed measures of MEC

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir, Jam Kamal Khan chaired the meeting to review the affairs of Balochistan Mineral Exploration Company (MEC) and Balochistan Mineral Resources Company Limited

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir, Jam Kamal Khan chaired the meeting to review the affairs of Balochistan Mineral Exploration Company (MEC) and Balochistan Mineral Resources Company Limited.

The meeting decided that rules of these companies should also include sections under which public private partnership companies will have legal protection to obtain mining leases and develop mineral project in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister said that the purpose of establishing companies in the mineral sector was to explore and develop the precious mineral resources of Balochistan which would be utilized for the economic stability of the province.

He said that such a comprehensive strategy and policies need to be made in the mineral sector for adopting them so that we could make full utilize of our mineral resources which have immense potential.

"The countries with mineral deposits have developed through better policies and modern technology while we also need to emulate them for development of Mineral Sector", he said.

The Chief Minister directed concerned officials that innovating the terms of reference of BMEC and BMRL would include clauses by which these companies can independently participate in mineral exploration and development projects.

He also instructed that experts of mining sector should be involved in the Board of Directors of the companies.

The Chief Minister said that better results could be achieved by shifting other resource-rich sectors of the province to take towards to company mode.

Earlier, Secretary Minerals and Mineral Development Zafar Bukhari briefed the meeting about on issues related to EC and BMRL.

He informed the meeting that BMRC has been registered with the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan while the board of directors of the company is being formed which will also include experts from the mining sector.

90 percent share in the company for the government of Balochistan while 10 percent share for the Federal government and in this regard, an agreement has also been signed between the federal and provincial government.

The company will be provided Rs 3.2 billion in the first two years, the sectary said.

He further informed the meeting that funds have kept for various schemes including mine resource mapping at a cost of Rs. 100 million, capacity building of the officers of the department with a cost of Rs. 300 million, program, installation of weighted digital hooks in different areas at a worth of Rs, 70 million, computerization of royalty collection system at a cost of Rs, 150 million, establishment of a mineral complex with cost of Rs, 500 million, mining resource center establishment in Duki at a cost of Rs. 10 million for promoting of the Mineral in the province.

The metal park at a cost of Rs. 300 million to be constructed under the federal government, he said, adding that plants would be set up in different areas for value addition of raw minerals with cost of Rs. 2300 million.

The Iron and Plant in Dalbandin, Chromite Processing Plant in Muslim Bagh under this project, Coal Washing Plant in Quetta, Barite Grinding Plant in Lasbela, Marble Cutting and Polishing Plant in Dalbandin, Khuzdar, Loralai and Bela will be established in contribution of private companies.

Chief Minister Balochistan gave instructions that contributions would be made with private sector to establish three marble cities in the province.

He also directed immediate release of funds earmarked for modern equipment procurement projects.

"Programs on the mineral and seminars will be organized to highlight the potential of the province's mineral resources", he instructed in the meeting.

Information Secretary Shah Irfan Gharshin, Special Secretary Finance Lal Jan Jaffer, Director General Minerals and other concerned officials attended the meeting.