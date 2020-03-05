UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan Reviews Preparations For Holding Agricultural Expo 2020

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:50 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan reviews preparations for holding Agricultural Expo 2020

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani chaired a meeting to review preparations for holding Agricultural Expo 2020 in order to develop the Agriculture Sector for boosting economic of province through investing of national and foreign companies

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani chaired a meeting to review preparations for holding Agricultural Expo 2020 in order to develop the Agriculture Sector for boosting economic of province through investing of national and foreign companies.

Provincial Secretary Agriculture Department briefed the meeting about arrangements regarding organizing Agriculture Sector Expo 2020 in detail.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Zamark Khan Achakzai, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar and Secretary Finance Noor-ul-Haq Baloch attended the meeting.

The meeting decided that the Expo will be held in Quetta during the last week of June 2020 and Balochistan Agricultural Policy can also be announced at the Expo. The event is being conducted in partnership with USAID and FAO which is objective to provide information about modern methods of cultivation, agribusiness, seeds, water, medicine and machinery to farmers of the province.

Officials of national and foreign companies, investors related to the agriculture sector, agricultural scientists and Livestock sector would be attended the Expo, said in the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed the issues related to agriculture development, modernization of agriculture and green tractor scheme.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan said that modern technology was being used in agriculture sector in the world which was also increased for multiplication production of agriculture and we also need to introduce same technology in the province for development of Agriculture Sector.

He said that Balochistan has full potential for cultivating cotton and olives, it was important to inform landowners and the farmers about new crops and modern methods of farming for betterment of Agriculture.

The Chief Minister also instructed the annual Calendar of Expo, seminars and other activities to be organized in different fields.

