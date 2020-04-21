Chief Minister Balochistan reviews preparation of hospitals to tackle coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday reviewed the provision of facilities and preparations in hospitals in Quetta to deal with the coronavirus pandemic

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday reviewed the provision of facilities and preparations in hospitals in Quetta to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

During a meeting of the health officials, the chief minister gave the approval for upgradation of oxygen plant at Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital Quetta.

He also directed the authority to keep in workable condition the oxygen plants at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Civil Hospital and Bolan Medical College Hospital (BMC).

The meeting, under the chairmanship of CM had granted the authorization to take immediate steps to increase the number of beds at Intensive Care Unit in Fatima Jinnah Hospital and also gave the permission of releasing the required funds for the purpose.

Jam Kamal said that pandemic of coronavirus exposed the weaknesses in health system, hospitals and there was no mechanism to make anybody accountable for the negligence .

He added that Rs 500 million was spent on oxygen plants of Quetta hospitals in the past and those who misused the public funds would be answerable.

He emphasized the need for consistent policies rather than firefighting and said there was a dire need to prepare in advance to gear up for the challenges.

The local spread of the coronavirus was alarming, he said adding that all the departments concerned had been given responsibilities.

Jam Kamal said the emergency phase of the coronavirus had passed and now timely decisions and steps were important in the current situation arising out of the corona pandemic.

Briefing the meeting, the Secretary Health said that addition of a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine for coronavirus testing and test kits had increased the testing capacity in Quetta.

The laboratory technicians after completing training in Islamabad had been posted in the laboratory of Fatima Jinnah Hospital Quetta, the secretary informed the meeting.

The health department had also completed preparations for 5000 random tests for coronavirus in Quetta and the test would start within two days, he added.

The department had also purchased medical equipment of Rs 200 million which was allocated under the COVID-19 emergency programme.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had also procured 80 percent of the medical equipment for the allocations for combating COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting informed.

The Secretary food apprised the meeting regarding wheat supply and said that the wheat supply to flour mills will start tomorrow from available wheat stock.

The department had completed all arrangements for the purchase of 100,000 sacks of wheat, he added.