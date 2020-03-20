UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan Reviews Preventive Steps To Quell Coronavirus In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:16 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements against coronavirus in order to ensure their implementation on them across province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements against coronavirus in order to ensure their implementation on them across province.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Zamark Khan Achakzai, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar and related senior officials attended the meeting.

Relevant official briefed the Chief Minister about preventive steps to combat the coronavirus, treatment of facilities of affected patients of the virus in establishment of Isolation wards and other related affairs in detail.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said precautionary steps against the coronavirus should be expedited in order to control spread of the virus across Balochistan and in this regard, no negligence would be tolerated.

He is regularly in connection all stakeholders, local administrations to ensure dealing of it with comprehensive method on emergency basis, he said urging stakeholders to play their due role to increase awareness against the epidemic virus among people in their respective areas instead of criticizing on government.

Jam Kamal Khan said doctors and other paramedical staffs were playing key role to quell the virus in respective hospitals including quarantine centers and isolation wards for ensuring health of patients with treatments.

"Local Administrations 'officials have been appointed focal persons at each division of province in order to maintain precautionary measures for tackling the virus for interest of public health", he said.

