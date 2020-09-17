UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan Reviews Sports Complexes Construction Project

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:19 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday reviewed progress of the construction of sports complexes in all the districts of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday reviewed progress of the construction of sports complexes in all the districts of the province.

The Divisional Commissioners who were also the project directors of the schemes were directed to accelerate the construction work in their respective districts.

The Chief Minister said that the establishment of the sports complexes aimed to provide sports opportunities to the youth at their home town.

It was one of the major development projects of the incumbent government to provide healthy recreational opportunities for youth, women, children and the general public, he added.

The Chief Minister also directed to upgrade and ensure missing facilities in various existing sports stadiums across the province under the scheme.

He said that state of the art sports complexes would be constructed in the areas of Sariab Road and Nawan Kali Quetta to hold international level competitions.

The Finance Secretary informed that huge funds were allocated for the development and promotion of the sports sector which would be released immediately as per the requirement.

During the meeting, CM also directed to identify the lands for the establishment of sports grounds and submit the project to the steering committee for approval of PC-1.

Meanwhile the availability of land in 10 districts and other issues including PC-1 of the projects were being finalized in the meeting.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, Secretary Finance and Project consultant were also present in the meeting.

