Chief Minister Balochistan Seeks Monthly Performance Report From Commissioners And DCs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:16 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan seeks monthly performance report from Commissioners and DCs

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Aliani has directed all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the province to personally visit the departments under their control in their respective divisions and districts so that to improve their performance besides submitting monthly reports to the CM Secretariat and Secretaries of their concerned departments

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Aliani has directed all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the province to personally visit the departments under their control in their respective divisions and districts so that to improve their performance besides submitting monthly reports to the CM Secretariat and Secretaries of their concerned departments.

" Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners after their visit to the department under their administrative control shall highlight their good and bad without concealing any fact in their monthly reports must be shared with CM Secretariat on the first day of every month," Handout issued by the Services and General Administrative Department govt of Balochistan quoting CM Balochistan read.

Strict action may be taken against the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners if the report sent by them was found against the ground realities, it further said.

More Stories From Pakistan

