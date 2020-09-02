UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan Seeks Report Of Suspicious Death In Police Lockup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:20 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan seeks report of suspicious death in police lockup

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has sought a detailed report of suspicious death of a person in the Baila police station lockup, suspending SHO and four other police personnel

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has sought a detailed report of suspicious death of a person in the Baila police station lockup, suspending SHO and four other police personnel.

"CM Balochistan ordered to form a investigative committee to probe into the incident," Liaqat Shahwani, Balochistan government spokesman said on Wednesday.

He noted that SHO among other police personnel have been dismissed from service following the sad incident occurred in Baila police station, he maintained.

The provincial government was committed to bring reforms in the police and Thana culture, he further said.

More Stories From Pakistan

