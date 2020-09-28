UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Balochistan Striving To Put Province On Track Of Development: Hassani

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 06:58 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan striving to put province on track of development: Hassani

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Central Vice President Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Muhammad Hassani Monday said Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was utilizing all his abilities to move the province on the path of development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Central Vice President Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Muhammad Hassani Monday said Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was utilizing all his abilities to move the province on the path of development.

He was addressing the party leaders, workers and tribal elders during his visit to Kharan and Washuk. Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mir Ehsanullah Reki was also present on the occasion.

He said the process of the development on various projects across the province was in full swing under the leadership of the Chief Minister, adding, the people of the respective areas would get the fruits of these projects after completion.

He said Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was also paying special attention on provision of basic facilities to masses at district level to remove sense of deprivation among people.

Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman said the incumbent provincial government was taking practical steps to address important issues of public on priority basis.

He said Kharan and Washuk were just like his home and all out efforts were being made for the development of theses areas.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Visit Kharan All Government

Recent Stories

SDIA inaugurates two mosques in Khorfakkan

16 seconds ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

14 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

29 minutes ago

EPI expands facility to manufacture Boeing 787 Dre ..

45 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner inspects flour sale points

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's Military Exporter Says Contract for Supp ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.