Chief Minister Balochistan striving to put province on track of development: Hassani

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Central Vice President Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Muhammad Hassani Monday said Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was utilizing all his abilities to move the province on the path of development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Central Vice President Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Muhammad Hassani Monday said Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was utilizing all his abilities to move the province on the path of development.

He was addressing the party leaders, workers and tribal elders during his visit to Kharan and Washuk. Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mir Ehsanullah Reki was also present on the occasion.

He said the process of the development on various projects across the province was in full swing under the leadership of the Chief Minister, adding, the people of the respective areas would get the fruits of these projects after completion.

He said Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was also paying special attention on provision of basic facilities to masses at district level to remove sense of deprivation among people.

Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman said the incumbent provincial government was taking practical steps to address important issues of public on priority basis.

He said Kharan and Washuk were just like his home and all out efforts were being made for the development of theses areas.