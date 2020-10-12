UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan Takes Notice For Outbreak New Kind Of Typhoid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 09:52 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan takes notice for outbreak new kind of typhoid

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday took notice for the outbreak of a new type of typhoid in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday took notice for the outbreak of a new type of typhoid in the province.

He also sought a report from the health department on the current situation regarding the new type of typhoid, XDR and directed Health Department to take concrete steps to immediately control typhoid diseases in the area.

The CM instructed a massive awareness campaign should be launched without delay to prevent XDR in the province including Quetta.

However, Chief Minister took this notice of typhoid after publishing in the daily newspapers.

More Stories From Pakistan

