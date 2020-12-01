UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan Taking Steps For Development Of Tourism Sector: BBoIT CEO

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:07 PM

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farman Zarkoon Tuesday said Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal was taking practical measures for growth of the tourism sector and other fields in order to put the province towards development

In a statement, he said Balochistan had vast investment opportunities in the tourism sector which was a developing industry in the province.

"The promotion of tourism is the backbone of foreign investment while there are many sites in Balochistan including Quetta city such as Hanna Lake, Urak Valley, Ziarat Pine forests, the desert of Chaghi, Kharan, Khuzdar with beautiful waterfalls, other attractive areas such as Mulla Chatuk, Hangul National Park, Bolan Valley, Harnai, Kand Malir, Astola Island, Gadani, Gwadar and Pasni," he said.

Farman motioned that the best tourist places were there in a 750-km long coastline which had a great potential to become the best destination for the tourism by having resorts, restaurants, adventure parks, boating facilities, lift chairs and water parks.

He added that the provincial government was launching several projects for the development of these tourist destinations and hefty funds had been allocated in this regard.

In the previous webinars, several investors had expressed their interest in the tourism sector, he informed.

