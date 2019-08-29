UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan To Lead Solidarity Rally Of Kashmir On Friday

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:10 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan to lead solidarity rally of Kashmir on Friday

Like other parts of the country, Balochistan will observe Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, Balochistan will observe Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren on Friday.

In this regard, solidarity rally will be taken from Provincial Assembly to Serena Chowk in the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan from 12 pm to 12:30 pm, said press release issued here on Thursday.

Provincial Ministers, members of parliament and people from different walks of life will attend the rally.

Solidarity rallies will also be held in all respective district of Balochistan and people will offer special prayers of success for self-determination right of the Kashmiri people during Friday prayers.

