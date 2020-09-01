Chief Minister Balochistan visits Bacha Khan hospital construction site

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday visited the construction site of Bacha Khan Hospital in Nawan Kili area of Quetta city.

The Balochistan government was establishing a 30-bed hospital in Nawan Kali with the cost Rs 310 million.

The CM along his cabinet members was briefed about the project, which included emergency, operating theater, laboratory and other departments.

The hospital beds would be expended in the future to provide best health care facilities to the masses.

Expressing satisfaction over the usage of quality material in the construction of the hospital, the Chief Minister directed that the completion of the project should be ensured within the stipulated time.