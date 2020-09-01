UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Balochistan Visits Bacha Khan Hospital Construction Site

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:15 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan visits Bacha Khan hospital construction site

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday visited the construction site of Bacha Khan Hospital in Nawan Kili area of Quetta city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday visited the construction site of Bacha Khan Hospital in Nawan Kili area of Quetta city.

The Balochistan government was establishing a 30-bed hospital in Nawan Kali with the cost Rs 310 million.

The CM along his cabinet members was briefed about the project, which included emergency, operating theater, laboratory and other departments.

The hospital beds would be expended in the future to provide best health care facilities to the masses.

Expressing satisfaction over the usage of quality material in the construction of the hospital, the Chief Minister directed that the completion of the project should be ensured within the stipulated time.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta SITE Government Cabinet Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed inaugurates first Chinese pub ..

15 minutes ago

Opposition taking interest in NAB amendment bill t ..

8 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh visits relief camps set up fo ..

11 seconds ago

Trump Says Unrest in Kenosha May Resume During His ..

13 seconds ago

Flood alert issued for River Swat, Panjkora

11 minutes ago

525 new COVID-19 positive cases reported

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.