Chief Minister Balochistan Visits Quetta Civil Hospital To Enquire After Health Of Blast Victims

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:39 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan visits Quetta Civil Hospital to enquire after health of blast victims

Chief Minister Bolachistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday visited the Trauma Center of Quetta Civil Hospital and enquired about the health of those who got injured in mosque blast at Satellite Town

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Bolachistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday visited the Trauma Center of Quetta Civil Hospital and enquired about the health of those who got injured in mosque blast at Satellite Town.

On the occasion, Chief Minister also directed Medical Superintendent (MS) and in-charge of the Trauma Center to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

He expressed his best wishes for the injured and their full recovery soon.

He also inspected various sectors of the Trauma Center and instructed that an avaibility of all necessary facilities to be ensured in the hospital along with the center for interest of patients.

He said provincial government would provide all resources to the Trauma center including for addressing the patients problems.

He also directed to make some important changes to the Trauma Center for the convenience of patients.

Chief Minister further said it was government vision to improve health sector by ensure provision of healthcare facilities in the province.

He said practical measures were being taken to eliminate menace of terrorisms from province by contribution of security forces and citezens.

Attandance of premedical staffs was also checked by Jam Kamal during his visit.

Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was also briefed about provision of facilities and requirments of hospital and the center by MS and official of Trauma Center.

