Chief Minister Balochistan visits Turbat to review development projects, security measures

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan has directed concerned officials to ensure protection of citizens and timely completion of development schemes without hindrance in Makran division. He also directed the concerned departments to utilize all available resources to ensure foolproof security at ongoing development schemes and National Highways in order to complete them on timely for provision of facilities to masses in the Makran Division.

He was chairing a meeting to review development projects and security measures here Thursday. Commissioner Makran Division Captain Retired Muhammad Tariq Zehri briefed the meeting regarding security measures and ongoing development schemes including National Highways' projects in detail.

The Chief Minister said immediate implementation of new development projects included in present year's budget should be initiated as Makran division and especially Gwadar have important in progress of Balochistan and Pakistan.

Enemy forces wanted to thwart the development process and prosperity of Balochistan but agenda of anti-development elements would be foiled at any cost for achieving principle of development goals in interest of province.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Balochistan arrived in Turbat for first phase of two days visit to Makran Division where he was received with warm welcome by Provincial Minister Finance Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Commissioner Division Makran Muhammad Tariq Zehri.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers including, Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar, Mir Saleem Khosa, member of provincial assembly (MPAs) Lala Rasheed Baloch, Bushra Rind, Majbin Shiran, Chief Secretary Dr, Aktar Nazeer, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar and others.