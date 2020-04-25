Chief Minister becomes voice of a unemployed woman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar became voice of a master's degree holder unemployed woman by taking notice of a news item published in the press that she was earning her livelihood by working as sweeper in Vehari.

He directed directed the administration of Vehari to arrange a government job for her.

Paris got the government job and an appointment letter of office job in Divisional Public school Vehari has been issued.

Daughters like Paris were future of the nation, the chief minister said and added that a broom in the hand of such a talented daughter of the nation was only because of the outdated system. The rulers of the past had made an oppression with the nation.

CM said that the PTI government was determined to change this dilapidated system and to evolve such a system where daughters like Paris can earn their living with dignity.