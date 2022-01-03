Chief Minister Bizenjo takes notice of situation caused by rain in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday took notice of the situation caused by heavy rain, particularly choking of the drainage system, in Quetta on public complaints.

He directed the Quetta Municipal Corporation( QMC) Administrator, Water & Sanitation Authority (WASA) and the Commissioner Quetta to take measures to immediately clean drainage and sewage system in Spiny Road, Imdad Chowk and other areas. The staff with necessary machinery should be deputed in the affected areas on urgent basis to undertake the cleanliness work, he added.

The chief minister warned that no negligence would be tolerated. Keeping in view the expected rainy and snowy conditions, the administration should have been fully prepared to deal with any kind of emergency by keeping the drainage system clean, he added.

He directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to ensure availability of tents, blankets and groceries in the affected districts to maintain the flow of traffic on highways.